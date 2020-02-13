COMELEC sees quick plebiscite voting in May

Provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said they are expecting the voting to finish early afternoon.

The Commission on Election (COMELEC) has recorded 490,639 registered voters in 23 municipalities that can participate in the May 2020 plebiscite for the creation of three Palawan provinces.

“Same scenario lang siguro sa Sangguniang Kabataan election kasi manual, pero mas tinitingnan natin na mas mabilis ito kasi unang-una yes or no lang at hindi natin masyadong nakikita ang pressure sa mga botante kasi walang naman involved na tao [o mga tumatakbong politiko],” Ordas said.

Data released by the COMELEC on Thursday said there will be a total of 466 voting centers, around 3,250 established precincts, and 1,524 clustered precincts for 367 barangays.

He said that voting will start at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. on May 11.

“Mas mabilis ito kasi 400,000 plus lang ang boboto, titingnan natin kung mga 1 o’clock pa lang siguro ay tapos na ang botohan natin,” he said.

Ordas added that they have not yet received the guidelines for the plebiscite.

“Hinihintay pa natin ‘yan kasi doon magbabase kung papaano bubuuhin pero most likely kapag regular election. Wala pa tayong idea, hindi nga naming alam kung may nakalagay ng yes or no pero usually kasi ‘yong shading ang ginagamit natin katulad sa regular election kung saan ginagamit ang vote counting machine,” Ordas said.

