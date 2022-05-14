The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said that about 8,500 poll workers in Palawan who worked on May 9 will get their allowances and honoraria 15 days after the election, but no later than May 24.

COMELEC Palawan spokesperson, Jomel Ordas, said the 15-day release period is based on Republic Act 10756, or the Election Service Reform Act, as implemented through COMELEC Resolution No. 10727.

He said that the release will be up to the municipal election officers, who could be held responsible if it isn’t done on time.

“Any person who makes or causes delay in the payment beyond 15 days shall be liable for an election offense,” Ordas said.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Ruling No. 494-2018, dated March 14, 2018, stated that regardless of the amount, allowances and honoraria are wealth that flows into the recipient and are subject to income and withholding taxes.

Poll workers with an annual gross income of less than P250,000 are exempted from the withholding tax.

Each Electoral Board Chairperson will receive a P7,000 honorarium; P6,000 for EB poll workers and EB third members; P5,000 for DESO; and P3,000 for other poll workers, including medical personnel.

They will also receive a travel allowance amounting to P1,000 to P2,000, a communication allowance of P500-P1,000, and a P500 anti-COVID allowance.

In total, COMELEC will pay P64 million to more than 8,500 poll workers in the province.

Recently, COMELEC IV-B election director Atty. Jose Nick Mendros said the amount will be credited to the account of the election officers to be distributed in cash directly to the poll workers.

According to the data of the Comelec, DepEd personnel served in 1,216 clustered precincts during election day.

“We are expecting that it will be credited to the account of the election officers para makapagbayad kami in advance,” Mendros said.