The elections commission in the province has reminded May 2022 national and local election candidates, political parties, and party lists to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) on or before June 8.

In an advisory issued on May 12 by provincial election officer Atty. Urbano Arlando, all candidates were advised to file their SOCE with supporting documents and receipts until the said date in accordance with Section 14 of Republic Act 7166.

This particular section mandates that all candidates and party treasurers must file with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) within 30 days following the day of the election a full, accurate, and itemized statement of all donations, contributions, and expenditures related to the election.

The COMELEC requires three hard copies and one electronic copy in Excel and PDF files. Submission via registered mail, courier or messenger will not be accepted.

“Make sure that all submissions are complete, signed, dated, and notarized,” Urbano said in the advisory.

The commission reminded candidates that they must file SOCE even if they were not elected, their campaign was self-funded, they incurred no expenditures, they did not continue their campaign, or they withdrew their candidacy by March 25.

SOCE submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, with the exception of those who were required to file within six months of the proclamation period after winning recent elections.

Failure to submit SOCE may result in administrative penalties or permanent ineligibility to hold public office.