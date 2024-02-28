In the latest record released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Palawan from February 12-27, a total of 7,946 individuals have registered.

The local Comelec office said breaking down the data by gender shows active participation from both sexes, with 3,822 males and 4,124 females registering within the specified period.

The analysis of application types reveals that new registrations dominate with 2,855 applications, trailed by 2,604 transfers from other cities or municipalities, 1,352 transfers within the same city or municipality, 780 reactivations, 319 corrections or name changes, and 36 shifts from overseas absentee voting status.

Across the province, Puerto Princesa City leads with 4,694 registrants, followed by Brooke’s Point at 374 and Balabac with 250. Rizal records 246, El Nido 235, and Narra 227, showcasing significant participation across Palawan.

The Comelec said that voter registration trends across Palawan also indicate that the the 3rd District leads with a total of 4,827 registrations, showcasing the highest level of engagement among the districts. It is closely followed by the 2nd District with 1,644 registrations and the 1st District with 1,475 registrations.

Data further stated a daily average of 567 registrations over a 14-day span, evidencing a strong and steady commitment from Palawan residents to participate in the electoral process.