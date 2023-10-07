The Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have designated Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province as “green zones” in preparation for the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec and local authorities decided to classify barangays Inagawan-Sub and Sta. Lourdes as “green zones” during a joint command center conference.

“Sa naganap na City Joint Command Center, napagkasunduan na ibaba o downgrade ang barangays Inagawan-Sub at Sta. Lourdes sa green category, based na rin sa mga conducted intelligence operation report ng City Intelligence Unit (CIU),” said City Comelec officer Atty. Julius Cuevas.

These two barangays were previously categorized as “yellow zones” in the 2016 election due to incidents related to the election.

Cuevas assigned the same color code to all 66 barangays in Puerto Princesa, signifying that there are no security concerns or disorderly conditions for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Princesa City Police Office plans to deploy around 80% of its total personnel to supervise election duties. This deployment will also include an augmentation of 81 personnel to the Palawan Provincial Police to enhance security measures.

Despite this commitment, the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains ready to provide additional personnel to polling centers as necessary, ensuring a secure voting environment.

“Dito sa security requirement namin from the higher headquarters, we will distribute 80% from the total strength ng Puerto Princesa. Kasama na dito ang 81 personnel na ide-deploy namin sa provincial PNP dahil nag-request din sila for augmentation,” city police director Police Colonel Ronie Bacuel said.

“Bawas kaagad yun sa strength namin, pero sa deployment na ginawa po ng operations namin, every polling center mayroon kaming dalawang personnel, depende sa laki ng area. Dadagdagan natin ang tao kasi ang AFP may mga nakaready din for deployment,” he added

Police Major Ric Ramos, spokesperson for the Palawan Police Provincial Office, affirmed that the entire province of Palawan is classified as green, indicating a peaceful and orderly environment for the upcoming elections.

Although they have not yet disclosed the precise number of personnel and the date for send-off activities, the provincial police has confirmed that their entire staff, including administrative personnel, will be deployed.

“North at south, may mobile force po tayo, may Quick Reaction Force (QRT) at Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) din,” Ramos said.