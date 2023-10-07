Despite ongoing concerns about potential interference from China, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have stated that they do not perceive any threat to the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the municipality of Kalayaan.

In a joint press conference, Comelec Chairman George Garcia and PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu expressed confidence that preparations for the elections would continue, and the voting process would proceed as planned in the municipality located in the disputed Spratly Islands.

“We are not seeing any problem when it comes to the distribution and shipment of election paraphernalia there,” Garcia said.

In the event of any issues arising during the deployment of official ballots and election paraphernalia, the PCG chief assured that they are prepared to address the situation.

“We are ready for any unforeseen events. If a problem arises, we will act accordingly,” Abu said.

With the PCG’s assurance, Garcia expressed confidence that the barangay and youth polls on October 30 in the municipality will be successfully conducted, allowing all eligible voters to cast their ballots.

This statement comes in the midst of ongoing tensions due to the presence of Chinese vessels in disputed waters within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and concerns about the patrol activities of Chinese rubber boats that have hindered Filipino fishermen in the area.