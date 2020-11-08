COMELEC Palawan records over 4,500 new registrations

According to the data provided by provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas, there is a total of 9,973 applications they received, including the transfer, registration, and reactivation.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) recorded around 4,740 new registration from different Palawan towns from September 1 to November 5.

According to the data provided by provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas, there is a total of 9,973 applications they received, including the transfer, registration, and reactivation.

Aside from the new registration, the COMELEC recorded 3,758 transfers; 206 transfers with reactivation; transfers with reactivation and corrections are 69; transfers with corrections are 217; 433 reactivation; reactivations with corrections are 141; change and correction are 398, and transfer from OAV are 11.

Registration per municipalities is as follows:

Puerto Princesa City, 3,303; Narra 1,079; Aborlan 529; Roxas 498; El Nido – 493; Taytay – 467; Brooke’s Point 224; Bataraza 415; Coron 392; San Vicente 379; Cuyo 273; Balabac 218.

Rizal has 199; Quezon 186; Agutaya 183; Araceli 147; Magsaysay 124, Sofronio 120; Busuanga 119; Linapacan 104; Culion 102; Kalayaan 94; Cagayancillo 64; and Dumaran 61.

In addition, Ordas said that Comelec also adjusted the days of registration from Monday to Thursday from the previous Tuesday to Saturday based on the meeting of the Comelec En Banc on October 21.

Registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There will be no registration every Friday as it will be allotted by COMELEC for disinfection and decontamination of offices and properties,” he said.

