The local office of the elections commission has recorded 21,491 new voters in the ongoing registration for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to information provided by Commission on Elections (COMELEC) spokesperson Jomel Ordas, the figure represents voter registration turnout from December 12, 2022, to January 24, 2023, after 34 days of registration and seven days before it ends.

By sex, the number of male voters who registered reached 10,827 and female 10,664.

By application type, the number of new registrations is as follows: 6,199 (15-17 years old), 5,604 (18-30 years old), and 764 (31 years old and up), 4,560 (transfer from other cities and municipalities), 2,253 (transfer within the same city and municipality), 1,340 (reactivation), and 771 (correction of entries and change of name).

The largest number of new voters came from Puerto Princesa City (7,572), followed by Taytay (2,360), Coron (1,460), Bataraza (1,444), and Quezon (1,026)

BY CITY/MUNICIPALITY

El Nido – 915

Narra – 909

Culion – 861

Rizal – 785

Brooke’s Point – 771

Balabac – 606

Aborlan – 463

Roxas – 406

Araceli – 405

S. Española – 327

Linapacan – 263

Busuanga – 218

Dumaran – 179

Cagayancillo – 149

Cuyo – 124

Magsaysay – 110

San Vicente – 102

Agutaya – 36

BY DISTRICT

1st Leg. Dist. – 7,588

2nd Leg. Dist. – 5,868

3rd Leg. Dist. – 8,035

The highest daily turnout was 1,571 on January 17, with the lowest turnout of 162 on December 30. Meanwhile, the average daily turnout is 632.

