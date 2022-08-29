- Advertisement by Google -

All groups and organizations that intend to register as political parties for the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) may now do so with the Commission on Elections.

According to the latest advisory of the Commission, the Clerk of Commission on Elections has started receiving verified petitions for registration as follows:

Political Party or a Coalition of Political Parties pursuant to Article VIII of the Omnibus Election Code and Rules of Procedures of Comelec. A national, regional or sectoral party-list group or organization in accordance with RA 7941 and Comelec Resolution No. 9366.

“Ang sinumang grupo or organization ay dapat magparehistro to signify ang intent nila, [para] maaccredit sila at makasali sa elections sa 2025 as political parties, coalition of political parties or ung sasali sa partylist system of representation,” Jomel Ordas, Provincial Comelec spokesperson.

Those already registered during the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE) should also update their registration.

“Kung halimbawa naman na dati na sila nakarehistro nitong nkalipas na 2022 NLE, ia-update na lng nila ang rehistro nila,” he added.

Acceptance of petition for registration will be every Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm except Holidays.

The advisory, however, did not specify the deadline of application.

For other information public may inquire with the Clerk of Commission on Elections at 02-85273002, clerkofthecommission@comelec.gov.ph or visit the Official Comelec Website www.comelec.gov.ph

