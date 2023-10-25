The Commission on Elections (COMELEC), in partnership with the Comelec Vulnerable Sectors Office and the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), conducted voter education programs for indigenous communities.

The voter’s education activities engaged with indigenous peoples in Puerto Princesa, Quezon, Roxas, and Aborlan towns, in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30.

The programs were held at designated Accessible Voting Centers (AVCs) located within the Tagbanua indigenous communities in Palawan, including Nanabu Indigenous People Elementary School in Roxas, Marnek Elementary School in Quezon, Cabayugan Elementary School in Puerto Princesa, and Tina Elementary School in Aborlan.

These activities were aligned with the Katutuvote initiative of COMELEC and LENTE, which aims to empower local indigenous communities to exercise their right to suffrage.

“Naniniwala ang LENTE na sa sama-samang pagtutulungan ay makakamit natin ang isang Safe, Accountable, Transparent, at Inclusive na Barangay at SK Elections na magbibigay ng National Public Confidence sa lahat ng Pilipino,” LENTE said.