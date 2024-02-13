The Commission on Elections (Comelec) kicked off the seven-month voter registration for the May 2025 National and Local Elections from Barangay Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, in a bold move amidst the territorial tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

This unprecedented step, led on Monday by Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia, not only underscored the Philippines’ assertiveness over its claim but also marks a historic milestone in the nation’s electoral process, bringing democracy to the forefront of its disputed territories.

He stated that their journey to the contested area for voter registration was motivated by the undeniable fact that it is Philippine territory, and they aimed to demonstrate Filipino sovereignty over it.

“Walang kaduda duda na sa ating bansa po yon. Ipinakikita sa kanila na bakit andito yong mga rehistrading botante? Bakit bumuboto ng mayor? Bakit bumoboto sa barangay? Ang at the same time, ang nakakatuwa doon sa pagpunta namin, may mga batang mag-aaral na bumati sa aming pagdating—makikita kung gaano ka normal ng lugar at kung paano namumuhay ang mga kababayan nating Palaweño dito sa Pag-asa Island,” he said.

Around 50 residents registered to vote, with some participating in their first election and others requesting to transfer their registration from different municipalities within Palawan. According to Comelec records, over 500 people voted in Kalayaan in 2022.

Garcia expressed his gratitude to the units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Coast Guard for safeguarding the area and its residents.

On the same day that voter registration began, the Comelec announced February 12, 2024, as “National Voter’s Day,” also known as “Pambansang Araw ng Botanteng Pilipino.”

Garcia was joined in visiting Kalayaan by Commissioner Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda, Jr., Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, town Mayor Roberto del Mundo, and other officials, whose presence aimed to personally observe the voter registration process and emphasize the significance of enabling eligible Filipinos living in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) to register and exercise their voting rights.

Kalayaan is a 5th class municipality in the West Philippine Sea under the jurisdiction of the province of Palawan, Philippines. Thitu Island, also known locally as Pag-asa, serves as the administrative hub of the island municipality.