The elections commission has released a comprehensive advisory to address various aspects of election campaigning, including the use of lawful and unlawful election propaganda in public places, regulations for campaign posters in common poster areas, guidelines for campaigning on social media and the internet, the duties of election officers, restrictions on campaign materials, and premature campaigning.

The campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will begin on October 19 and will end on October 28.

In a memorandum sent on September 4 by Commission on Elections (Comelec) Executive Director Atty. Teopisto Elnas Jr. addressed to all regional election directors and provincial election supervisors, he reminded that the temporary restraining order (TRO) prohibiting them from implementing Section 21 (o), Section 24, and Section 26 of Resolution No. 10730, which contains the rules and regulations of Republic Act 9006, or the “Fair Elections Act,” only covers privately-owned and privately-funded election materials posted on private properties.

“As such, the removal of all election materials will continue in public places,” the memorandum stated.

According to the memo, considered public places under Section 240 (f) of Resolution 10924 promulgated on June 7, 2023, are:

Publicly-owned electronic announcement boards

LGU-owned motor vehicles (patrol cars, ambulances)

Public transport vehicles (MRT, LRT)

Waiting sheds, sidewalks, electric posts, lamp posts

Schools, public shrines, barangay halls, gov’t offices

Within premises of public transport terminals owned by the government

The following public places, however, will not be the subject of Baklas Operations, pursuant to the same section in Resolution 10924:

Plazas

Markets

Barangay Centers

Other similar places where posters may be readily seen or read and with the heaviest pedestrian and/or vehicular traffic in the city of municipality

Prohibited election propaganda in common poster areas are:

2 feet by 3 feet individual posters

Billboards, posters, tarpaulins exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet

Campaign materials that violate gender sensitivity, obscene, discriminatory, offensive, and those that violate the Magna Casta for Women

Posters that do not bear the words “Political advertisements paid for/by _ , or the words “Printed free of charge”

, or the words “Printed free of charge” Posters that are “not stand-alone,” having the maximum size or lesser of 2 feet by 3 feet, and put together, or side by side to form a collage-like poster exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet

Single letters of names having the maximum size or lesser of 2 feet by 3 feet, and then putting them together to form a size exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet

Posters/tarpaulins bearing the photo/picture of the whole slate exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet

Regarding social media and internet campaigning, the Comelec stated that it is permissible on various platforms, including television, cable TV, radio, newspapers, and the internet. However, it must adhere to the prescribed limits on candidates’ authorized expenses, maintain accuracy in campaign materials, and be subject to oversight and regulations by the Comelec.

The electoral commission further stated that it is forbidden as a form of election propaganda to publicly present, showcase, or exhibit in venues such as theaters, on television or radio broadcasts, through social media platforms, or any other public setting the life story of a candidate or if his/her character is portrayed by an actor or media figure.

During the election campaign period, any candidate, either alone or in collaboration with other contenders, is allowed to conduct peaceful online political gatherings, rallies, or similar events. These political meetings, rallies, and similar activities are not constrained by limitations or restrictions imposed by televised or broadcast advertising.

The act of live streaming on the candidate’s social media platforms will be deemed as an e-rally. Every e-rally must include a disclosure stating its nature as a political gathering or rally and providing pertinent details regarding the date, time, and location.

Candidates may receive in-platform gifts and game currency but shall not be allowed to give gifts to livestream audiences or run promotions and campaigns that will award in-platform gifts or game currency to platform users and livestream audiences.

They are also required to include sign language interpreters and closed captioning in election propaganda intended for broadcast on television and/or the internet. They are also encouraged to make their respective campaign materials available in Braille.

“The posting of campaign materials in public places outside of the designated control poster areas, on private property without the owner’s consent, or in violation of Section 242 of Resolution No. 10924 and similar locations listed in Section 240 (f) thereof is prohibited,” the memo reminded.

“For this purpose, the Election Officer of the city or municipality where the illegal campaign materials are posted or displayed shall notify the affected candidates about the fact of such posting. Otherwise, if no action is taken within three (3) days from the issuance of the notice, there arises a presumption that the said candidates caused the posting of such campaign materials,” it added.

Other prohibited election or campaign materials are:

Murals in public places which contain the name, image, logo, emblem, insignia, color, initials, and other symbolic or graphic representation that is capable of being associated with a candidate or party and is exclusively intended to draw the attention of the public or stimulate the support thereof to promote or oppose, directly or indirectly, the election of a candidate for a public office.

The distribution of campaign materials that contain the name, image, logo, brand, insignia, color motif, initials, and other symbolic or graphic representation capable of being associated with a candidate or party, and is exclusively intended to draw the attention of the public or stimulate their support thereof to promote or oppose, directly or indirectly, the election of a candidate for a public office is prohibited. These are t-shirts, fans, ballers, hats, caps, ballpens, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, bags, sun visors, and other miscellaneous items of value.

Premature campaigning

The memorandum also reminded that Section 80 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) states that it is prohibited for any person to engage in election campaign or partisan political activity except during the campaign period.

As per Section 79(b) of the OEC, the phrase “election campaign” or “partisan political activity” pertains to actions aimed at advocating for or against the election of particular candidates for public office. This encompasses various activities, including the dissemination of campaign literature or materials intended to endorse or oppose the candidacy of any individual.

As outlined under Section 79(a) of the OEC, a “candidate” refers to any person aspiring to or seeking an elective public office, who has filed a certificate of candidacy, either individually or through an accredited political party, organization, or coalition of groups. A candidate who engages in an action intended to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate or candidates outside the campaign period may be held liable under Section 80 of the OEC.

“Thus, a person who, after filing their certificate of candidacy, publishes or distributes campaign materials designed to support or oppose the election of any candidate, including themselves, commits the offense of premature campaigning if such actions were done outside the campaign period,” the memo stated further.