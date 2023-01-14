Mayor Lucilo Bayron no longer faces a disqualification case at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) after all of its commissioners, sitting en banc, unanimously rejected the second urgent motion for reconsideration the petitioners filed.

COMELEC chair Atty. George Garcia explained that, with the exception of himself, who did not take part in the case due to a prior relationship with one of the parties, all commissioners voted against disqualifying Bayron.

The city mayor was accused of exceeding the three-term limit by running in the most recent election in May 2022 and serving as mayor.

“Nito pong nakaraang araw ay nai-promulgate ng COMELEC en banc ang kanyang desisyon—ito ay motion for reconsideration—dahil yong nagdedemanda sa nakaupong mayor sa Puerto Princesa ay hindi pinalad doon sa [2nd] Division. Natalo po, and therefore, nag motion for reconsideration,” Garcia said.

“Kaya lamang, yong motion for reconsideration niya ay denisisyunan unanimously ng lahat ng mga commissioners, maliban po sa akin, na denied ang motion for reconsideration,” he added.

Benhar Halifa, Salvador Tinay, and Laurence Ganibo filed the second motion on December 9, 2022, for the COMELEC to suspend the effects of Bayron’s proclamation on May 9, 2022.

They filed their motion after the COMELEC 2nd Division denied their petition on January 28, citing a lack of documents required by Section 2, Rule 23 of COMELEC Resolution 9523, and a lack of sufficient evidence.

“Sa kasalukuyan, as far as we are concerned, yon lang naman po yong kaso, therefore ay wala na pong kaso si Mayor Bayron,” Garcia said.

Garcia is in Puerto Princesa supposedly to fly to Kalayaan municipality but his trip was cancelled.

