The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday dismissed reports that it canceled the certificate of candidacy of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Mayor Lucilo Bayron in the recently-concluded May 9 polls.

COMELEC acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, in a statement, said it was the pleading of the petitioners against Bayron over the issue that was indeed dismissed by the poll body.

“Please be informed that per Dir. Genesis Gatdula, Clerk of the Commission, the subject Petition (SPA Case No. 21-191 [DC]) was dismissed by the COMELEC Second (2nd) Division in its Dismissal Order of January 28, 2022. Based thereon, what was dismissed by COMELEC was the Petition filed by the Petitioners, and not Mayor Bayron himself,” he said.

The poll body issued the statement amid reports that it “purportedly dismissed” Bayron.

The petition was dismissed after petitioners, Benhar Hamisain Halipa, Salvador Tinay, and Francis Laurence failed to file it within the prescribed filing period.

Also, they failed to attach the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of the respondent in the petition.

On the other hand, Laudiangco said the case is still pending after the petitioners appealed the earlier ruling.

“Records likewise state that Petitioners filed a Motion for Reconsideration on February 7, 2022, which, as of this writing, is still pending and subject for resolution,” he added.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the respondents filed a verified petition asking the poll body to cancel Bayron’s COC. (PNA)

