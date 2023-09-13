The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) delivered 335 packages of election paraphernalia from Metro Manila to the provincial government of Palawan on Tuesday, September 12.

These materials are intended for use in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled for October 30.

Among the election paraphernalia handed over to the provincial capitol were tally sheets, paper seals, certificates of receipts for official ballots, official receipts for election returns, envelopes for election returns, envelopes for official ballots, certificates of votes, and posters indicating precinct numbers.

These items are currently in the custody of the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) and are expected to be distributed to Municipal Treasurers across the province in the coming days.