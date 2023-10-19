The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) conducted an electoral boards training, briefing, and orientation for members of the Barangay Board of Canvassers (BBOCs), Department of Education Supervisor Officials (DESO), and DESO Support Staff on Wednesday, October 18 at the MDRRMO Training Center.

The primary objective of this activity is to strengthen and emphasize the general guidelines, rules and regulations, as well as the essential duties and responsibilities of those who will serve in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in 2023.

A total of 183 teachers from District 1, covering barangays from Bunog to Ransang, participated in this training.

A similar training session for Electoral Board members from District 2, encompassing barangays from Candawaga to Canipaan, is scheduled for October 19.