Teachers who performed as electoral boards (EBs) and have worked overtime during the May 9 polls are entitled to receive additional honoraria amounting to P2,000, an official of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said Friday.

COMELEC commissioner George Garcia said the additional payment has already been approved.

“We are just determining the precincts where machines malfunctioned and the staff that served there,” he said in a Viber message. “It’s P2,000 across the board.”

He said they are targeting to start distributing the additional honoraria before May 25.

Aside from the EBs, those who will be given additional payment are the support staff and technicians.

Garcia said the additional honoraria would be sourced from Comelec’s savings.

“What is important, all those who worked in the precinct will be getting additional pay,” he added.

Earlier, Garcia proposed to give extra pay to teachers who have encountered problems with the vote-counting machines (VCM).

He reported that some 1,800 clustered precincts where VCM malfunctioned and have issues with secure digital (SD) cards.

Teachers who served in the May 9 polls are entitled to receive an honorarium ranging from P8,000 to P10,000. (PNA)