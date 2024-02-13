The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is expecting to register at least three million new voters for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec chair Atty. George Erwin Garcia, who visited Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea, to oversee the registration there, also announced that Comelec will be implementing new processes in the registration and the election process in 2025.

He said that aside from asserting the Philippines’ territorial jurisdiction in Pag-asa, he visited the island in line with Comelec’s mission to reach far-flung areas of the country to encourage residents to register and vote in the next election.

“Ang pinaka-importante at gusto nating i-emphasize sa buong bansa na, kaya nating puntahan ang pinakasulok ng ating bansa upang ipa-rehistro ang mga kababayan natin. Kaya iniimbitahan natin ang mga kababayan natin na magbigay sila ng panahon para makapagparehistro dahil ito ay importante para sila ay makaboto,” Garcia told the media during a briefing at the SM City Puerto Princesa, where registration is also being conducted.

He also said that aside from Pag-asa, they will also visit other places like Sulu and Basilan Tawi-Tawi to encourage residents to vote.

Garcia announced that the Comelec aims to add approximately 3 million new registered voters in the country alone for this year’s registration, in addition to overseas absentee voters. He also stated that a new set of rules will be implemented in the midterm elections.

He expects registration to surge this year with the implementation of a new voting system, as overseas voters dramatically decreased in the last elections due to a large number being unable to vote.

“Ang Comelec po ay nag-aambisyon ng more or less tatlong milyon (registrants) mula February 12 to September 30. Pero yung projection na yan ay para lamang sa buong bansa at hindi pa kasama yung projection natin sa abroad,” he said.

“Noong nakaraang halalan nung 2022, 1.697 million ang botante natin abroad subalit nakakalungkot na 40.59 percent halos ang nakaboto, or more or less 600,000 lamang. Kung kaya ang na-deactivate abroad ay more or less 600,000 din.

Among the new systems of voting is online voting, which will be conducted in the next year’s election.

“Ngayon, ating ina-announce sa buong mundo sa lahat ng Filipinos abroad na for the first time sa kasaysayan ng ating electoral process, ng electoral system ay magkakaroon tayo ng internet voting kung kaya ine-expect natin yung biglang pagtaas ng magpaparehistro sa mga kababayan natin abroad. First time po yan na boboto sila using their cellphones, iPads, and laptops, na hindi na nila kinakailangang pumunta sa embahada or sa consulate para makaboto,” he explained.

He further stated that aside from satellite registration, Comelec is also targeting to implement satellite voting in malls and other areas around the country, which they piloted during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections last year (2023).

“Ang kagandahan kasi ng nasa mall ang registration, kahit paano yung vulnerable sector natin katulad ng mga nakatatanda, may kapansanan at mga pregnant women ay hindi sila mahihirapan at convenient at ito ay preparatory din sa gagawin nating nationwide mall voting,” he said.

“Kaya i-expect ng mga kababayan natin na nasa paligid ng mall na by 2025 national and local election, kasama na rin yung 2025 barangay and SK election sa December ay dito sila boboto sa mall. Nationwide na natin gagawin,” he added.

He further said that aside from the 170 malls nationwide that Comelec has tapped for satellite registration, they are also looking for other possible areas to conduct registration and voting.

Moreover, he also said they are looking to implement the early voting system, especially for the vulnerable sector, like senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and indigenous peoples.

“Like the members of the media, armed forces, PNP, and teachers, isang linggo bago ang election ay makakaboto na. Kaya lang, wala pang batas kaya ang ginawa ng Comelec, nag-pilot test tayo nung tinatawag na early voting hours,” he said.

“Ginawa namin sa Muntinlupa at Naga City na pinaboto namin simula alas singko ng madaling-araw hanggang alas nwebe, exclusive,” he added.