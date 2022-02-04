The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday conducted its first coordination meeting with deputized agencies for the implementation of the guidelines on in-person election campaign activities under the new normal.

The National Comelec Campaign Committee (NCCC), headed by Commissioner Rey Bulay as the Commissioner-in-Charge, met in a virtual session with representatives of the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to discuss details of the implementation which will start next week.

“As we approach the start of the campaign period on February 8, the Comelec, through the NCCC, wishes to assure the public that the duly constituted campaign committees nationwide stand ready to implement the guidelines institutionalizing the new normal in the conduct of in-person campaigns, rallies, caucuses, miting de avance, motorcades and caravans for the 2022 National and Local Elections,” he said in a statement.

Under Resolution No. 10732, the NCCC is authorized to classify the category level of each region, province city, and municipality, in conformity with the alert Level classification issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

- Advertisement -

The guidelines fully outline the appeals process in case the designated category level is reclassified, the application process prior to the conduct of any election campaign activity and the corresponding documentary requirements.

During the meeting, the agencies also gave their pledge of support to carry out their mandated duty as the general public and all electoral stakeholders will witness, for the first time, a nationwide automated election that is in full compliance with strict public health and safety protocols.

“In the enforcement of these guidelines and prosecution of violations thereof, we are likewise assured by the commitment of the deputized agencies who have been our valued partners through the years in ensuring not just a free, honest, peaceful, and credible electoral exercise but a safe one,” the poll body official added.

The 90-day campaign period for those who are running in the presidential, vice-presidential, senatorial and party-list posts will start on February 8, while the local aspirants will begin their 45-day campaign period on March 25. (PNA)