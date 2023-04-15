Local uniformed personnel and its US counterparts collaborated in a 2-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at the Joint Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center in Sitio Magarwak, Brgy. Sta Lourdes on April 12-13.

Personnel from the AFP Western Command (WESCOM), 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD PAL), PNP 2nd Special Operation Unit Maritime Group (2nd SOU MG) participated in the training.

Facilitated by the Marine Special Operation Command, US Marine Corps, the TCCC training is considered a critical component of military training worldwide and has been adopted by many countries to prepare their military personnel for providing medical care in challenging environments.

It is designed to ensure that soldiers have the necessary knowledge and skills to administer life-saving care to their fellow soldiers in the event of injury in combat.

The TCCC training is one of the many activities conducted in Palawan in part of the 38th edition of Balikatan or BK 38-23.

“Providing the best possible training for both countries is one of the TOP priorities of this Balikatan Exercise,” WESCOM said in a statement.

