The collaboration between academic institutions and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) will help produce further studies within the park and explore 95 percent of its cave system, according to Palawan State University (PSU).

Geologist Jonas Arcilla from Palawan State University (PSU) stated that the partnership will help explore the environmental and archaeological significance of caves within the national park.

The academe is also looking forward to exploring, through studies, the other caves located in the province of Palawan, as well as studying the impacts of a changing climate.

“Sa part ng PPUR, yong activities na yon ay nagiging capacity-building activities for them. Kapag nagawa properly yon, they themselves kaya nila makapag-conduct ng studies on their own. Sa part ng academe ay magandang exchange ng academe itself, batuhan ng information,” he said.

Jones Tabojara, Cave Management Specialist of PPUR, added that the expertise of the academe will be helpful for the park management to discover more about the caves since it cannot be done immediately.

Aside from PSU, PPSRNP is also collaborating with other academic institutions to expand climatological studies to include corals.

“Sa caves siguro, estimate lang baka nasa limang porsyento. More or less, napakalawak nitong cave system natin at hindi sa ganon kadaling panahon. Time by time, little by little, idudugtong natin sa tulong ng experts natin, sa academe,” he said. (RPG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)