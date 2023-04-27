The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) detected elevated coliform bacteria concentrations in the waters of Port Barton in San Vicente municipality.

The result is based on the water quality assessment conducted by PCSDS’ Environmental Critical Areas Network Monitoring and Evaluation Division (ECAN EMED) in 2022.

“The assessment found a high concentration of coliform bacteria in Port Barton’s waters, which raises concerns about the potential impact on both public health and the local economy,” PCSDS said in a statement.

Port Barton is a tiny seaside village in the municipality of San Vicente in northern Palawan that is popular as a destination among tourists. It is located on the province’s northwest coast and is famous for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and diverse marine life.

Last week, the PCSDS presented the water quality results to the barangay officials of Port Barton where they plan to construct a sewage treatment facility to be funded by the local government of San Vicente to address the issue.

“The BLGU (Barangay Local Government Unit) and MNLGU (Municipal Local Government Unit) aim to work together with the PCSDS to address the issue and ensure the safety and health of the residents and tourists in the area,” PCSDS stressed.

