Cold temperatures will be gradually experienced in the country as PAGASA noted the shift in wind direction ushering in the northeast monsoon or “amihan” season.

The state weather bureau said there has been a significant weakening of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, over the last few days.

The strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual change of the season, and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is officially over, PAGASA stated.

“The season in the Philippines is in the process of transition and will be expecting the gradual start of the Northeast Monsoon (NE) season in the coming days with a shift in the direction of the winds,” PAGASA noted in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ongoing La Niña will increase the possibility of having above-normal rainfall conditions that could lead to floods and landslides. PAGASA reminds all government agencies and the public that they should take precautions to lessen the effects of these events.

