Cold wind breeze may still be felt across the entire country throughout the day due to the prevailing northeast monsoon (amihan), according to the state weather agency in Tuesday’s forecast.

While the northeast monsoon dominates, the shear line impacts the eastern side of Mindanao, said weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

Clouds and thunderstorms originate along the shear line, which is generated by the confluence of cold and warm airflow.

“Samantala, wala tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility—dahil sa patuloy na pag-iral ng amihan, ang buong Luzon ay makararanas ng maganda at maaliwalas na panahon maliban sa mga isolated na mahihinang pag-ulan,” he said.

Due to intensified wind caused by the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

“Ang mga lugar na ito ay makararanas ng maalon hanggang sa napakaalon kaya paalalasa ating mga kababayan na nagbabalak pumalaot sa mga lugar na ito ay huwag muna. Dahil sa delikado, inaasahan natin na ang mga lugar na ito ay matataas ang alon kung saan aabot ng 4.5 meters,” he said.

The rest of the country’s seaboards, including the waters surrounding the province of Palawan, are in moderate to rough seas condition.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao resulting in a 2.8 to 4.0-meter high. While the wind from the northeast that will prevail over the rest of the country will result in 1.2 to 3.4-meter high.