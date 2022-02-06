The northeast monsoon is prevailing in the country, impacting Luzon and Visayas provinces, resulting in cold weather with light rainfall, while no other weather disturbances are expected to affect the country.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Monday that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience fair weather throughout the day with chances of light rains.

“Asahan pa rin natin na magdudulot ito ng malamig na panahon sa malaking bahagi ng ating bans ana may kasamang mahihinang pag-ulan. Sa kasalukuyan din ay wala tayong mino-monitor na sama ng panahon na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa,” she said.

Based on the regional weather forecast, the province of Palawan, including Kalayaan islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. The advisory is raised over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA also raised the warning over the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, eastern, western, and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon particularly in Kalayaan Islands, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands, and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao wherein waters are moderate to rough levels.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

The wind coming from the northeast portion of Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have a wind intensity of moderate to strong resulting in moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 4.0 meters. While light to moderate wind from the northeast of the rest of the Mindanao area will result in slight to moderate seas in 0.6 to 2.5 meters.