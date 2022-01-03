The Puerto Princesa City Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is now allowing cockfighting events and religious gatherings under the present Alert Level 2 status, but with certain restrictions such as venue capacity and only allowing fully-vaccinated participants.

The new guidelines were announced in a live briefing on Monday by city IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap. Cockfighting events must only have fully-vaccinated participants, and there must be no shouting or cheering to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

“Una sa lahat, hanggang 50 percent lang dapat ng venue capacity, at dapat fully-vaccinated individuals lang ang nasa loob ng venue. Pangalawa, lahat ng on-site personnel ng sabungan ay dapat fully-vaccinated din. Pangatlo, dapat cashless ang betting, at gumamit ng technology-based payment forms,” said Yap.

For religious gatherings, the same principle applies in terms of venue capacity and vaccination status of participants.

“Napagpasyahan na ng city IATF na ito ay payagan na, provided lang na masunod ang mga minimum health protocols. For indoor settings, dapat maximum 50 percent of the venue capacity at sa outdoor naman, 70 percent of the venue capacity,” Yap added.

These two items were the only recent modifications to the city’s Alert Level 2 status, which had been in place since late November last year. Other new guidelines announced earlier included antigen testing for fully vaccinated inbound travelers.