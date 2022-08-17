- Advertisement by Google -

Ever wondered why your neighborhood sari-sari store is often unable to sell your favorite soft drink brand, like Coke, Pepsi, and RC Cola these days?

The truth had already been revealed. The scarcity of refined sugar, a key component of the bulk of their goods, was acknowledged by the three firms, Coca-Cola Beverage Philippines, Inc., ARC Refreshments Corporation, and Pepsi Cola Products Philippines, in a joint statement on Tuesday, August 16.

“We confirm our industry is a shortage of Premium White Sugar – a key ingredient in many of our products,” they said.

“We are working closely with other stakeholders of the industry and the government to address the situation,” they added.

The soft drink companies also expressed gratitude to their followers for their patience and continued support of their goods.

In a story posted by state-owned PTV News, Steven Cua, president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, the beverage makers reportedly said that they “cannot ensure” an ample supply of soft drinks since certain specific quantities of beverages are now out of stock.

“Hindi nag-cut ng orders, pero in particular sizes lang walang stock. Ang sabi lang is, they cannot assure us of ample supply of particular sizes,” he said.

