Coca-Cola donates beverages to Palawan’s anti-Covid efforts

Nov 9, 2020 Shoogar Santos

Coca-Cola supported the province’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease by extending the essential hydration needs of those on the frontlines through the donation of close to 20,000 liters of beverages. 

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) has received a plaque of commendation recently from the provincial government of Palawan for extending its support to its COVID-19 response.

 

 

In a statement, Coca-Cola said the donation is part of their mission “to help strengthen local communities”.

 

 

Shoogar Santos

handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.

