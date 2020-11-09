Coca-Cola donates beverages to Palawan’s anti-Covid efforts

CCBPI representatives Robil Manapat (Settlement Clerk of Finance), Jayson Cabungcal (Warehouse Supervisor of Distribution), Rey Sta. Teresa (Territory Sales Manager of General Trade) and Alfie Manlavie (Merchandise Support & Special Events Analyst of Trade Marketing Group)

Coca-Cola supported the province’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease by extending the essential hydration needs of those on the frontlines through the donation of close to 20,000 liters of beverages.



Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) has received a plaque of commendation recently from the provincial government of Palawan for extending its support to its COVID-19 response.

Coca-Cola supported the province’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease by extending the essential hydration needs of those on the frontlines through the donation of close to 20,000 liters of beverages.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said the donation is part of their mission “to help strengthen local communities”.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts