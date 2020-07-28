Coastal clean-up held in celebration of PCR month in San Vicente

The coastal clean-up, among other activities, was led by P/Cpt. Nichel Laspuna at the Long Beach, Pinagmalucan in San Vicente.





SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The municipal police station (MPS) here celebrated the Police Community Relationship (PCR) month with the theme “Pinaigting na Ugnayan ng Mamamayan at Pulisya Laban sa COVID-19 Pandemya” on July 25.

“We had different ways of celebrating the PCR month, we had a feeding program at Sitio Panindigan and we also participated in bloodletting in Brgy. Sto Niño,” he said.

Police Corporal Michael Villaverde said the PCR month celebrates the closer relationship between them and the communities in San Vicente towards crime prevention.

The activity was joined by the following New Agutaya Teachers, 33rd Marine Company of the MBLT-3, 401st Maneuver Company RMFB, Commando brothers, and barangay and municipal officials of San Vicente.

