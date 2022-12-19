The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has temporarily suspended sea travel in the northeastern part of Palawan due to strong to gale-force winds associated with the hanging amihan, or northeast monsoon.

In an advisory issued on Monday morning, the Palawan district of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) advised that, until further notice, sea travel is suspended for vessels and watercraft with a gross tonnage of 250 tons or less operating within the area of responsibility of Coast Guard Station Northeastern Palawan.

It was issued in reference to PAGASA Gale Warning No. 41, which was issued at 5 a.m. today and placed southern Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao in the path of strong to gale-force winds brought by the northeast monsoon, with wind speeds of 45-73 kilometers per hour (24-39 knots) and wave heights of 2.8 to 6.0 meters.

The areas affected are Batangas, Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate (including Burias Island), Albay, Sorsogon, Romblon, Marinduque, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Capiz, and the Northern Coast of Aklan, Surigao Del Sur, Dinagat, and Siargao Islands.

The PCG advised all vessels and watercraft to take precautionary measures when adverse weather and sea conditions are present.

According to PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina, there is no low pressure area (LPA) being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), but the northeast monsoon and the shear line are affecting some provinces with cloudy skies and light rains, including Palawan.

