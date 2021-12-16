As a precautionary measure in view of the coming typhoon Odette, the Coast Guard Stations (CGSs) in El Nido and Cuyo issued notices enforcing a temporary suspension of voyage to all types of sea vessels within their respective areas of responsibility, in accordance with the Memorandum Circular No. 02-13 issued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) or the Guidance on Movements of Vessels during heavy weather.

Under the circular, sea travel of all types and tonnages of vessels will be suspended when a Public Storm Wind Signal is raised within their point of origin, intended route, and point of destination while vessels that have already departed are advised to seek shelter.

Vessels are, however, allowed to leave port only to seek shelter but no cargo or passenger will be allowed on board.

- Advertisement -

The notice also said the suspension of voyage remains in effect until further notice and will be lifted upon the improvement of weather and sea condition.

CGS El Nido acting station commander SCPO Dexter de Leon said while the suspension of voyage is in effect, they are also closely monitoring coastal barangays in the town.

“Aggressive itong bagyo, kaya pinaghanddaan namin ito, hindi lang ang PCG kundi lahat ng ahensya ay nakabantay. Pinag-iingat natin ang mga pamilya na nakatira sa coastal barangay at possible na rin ang immediate evacuation. Sumama na sila sa mga evacuation center na ibibigay ng LGU,” De Leon said.

Ang mga mangingisda, hindi na pwedeng pumalaot talaga dahil malalaki na ang alon sa dagat. Ang El Nido ay flood prone, kaya ang mga gamit naming at mga tauhan ay prepared na sa mga possible na pag-rescue since isa tayo sa main agency na responsible dito,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Coron town, although the weather is still relatively fine, operatives of the CGS Coron are already conducting information dissemination in coastal areas.

They have also warned residents to be prepared for any eventuality and possible evacuation.

De Leon also said evacuees can also use churches in their areas as temporary shelters.