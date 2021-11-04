The Coast Guard Station Puerto Princesa (CGSPP) is continuing its search and retrieval operation for a missing man who drowned on November 1 at Matawhay Beach in Barangay Kamuning.

According to an incident report obtained Wednesday by Palawan News, the victim was identified as Ian Marc Rover, 24, a resident of Barangay Tiniguiban.

Around 12:15 p.m., Rover’s companion, Aveguel Lastrella, reported the incident to authorities. She also searched the area but was unable to locate Rover’s body.

The Coast Guard Substation Mangingisda (CGSM) and its special operations unit (SOU) also conducted a search and rescue effort, as well as an underwater search, but failed to find the victim. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)