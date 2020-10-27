Coast Guard searching for 4 missing fishermen in Aborlan waters

Coast Guard District Palawan-Puerto Princesa City Station (CGDP-PPCS) commander Severino Destura said the four fishermen were in one of five fishing boats that left the city last week to go fishing.





The Philippine Coast Guard has mounted a search and rescue operation in the waters off Aborlan town, southern Palawan to look for four fishermen who went missing after departing from Puerto Princesa City for a fishing voyage five days ago.

Coast Guard District Palawan-Puerto Princesa City Station (CGDP-PPCS) commander Severino Destura said the four fishermen were in one of five fishing boats that left the city last week to go fishing.

However, Destura did not provide details about their departure, stating they are still investigating the incident. He said the five fishing boats left to sail to Aborlan, particularly to Malunao Island.

“May napadpad daw doon na mga fishermen, limang bangka yon sila galing puerto. Napadpad daw doon sa Aborlan — yong apat na bangka nagawa pang makabalik, yong isa yon ang naiwan,” he said.

“Nag-attempt ang Narra station natin na hanapin, pero hindi talaga kinaya by pump boat. Baka kasi sila madisgrasya, kaya pinabalik ko na sila,” Destura said Tuesday to Palawan News.

Destura said they cannot also send their vessels because the area where they were reported missing has shallow waters and with important coral reefs.

He said they will continue looking for the missing boat and its crew.

“Hindi din natin siya mapapuntahan ng malaking barko dahil yong area kung saan napadpad ang fishing boat ay nasa loob na siya ng mga shoal, ng bahura. Alam naman natin ang Aborlan medyo malawak ang bahura niya,” Destura said.

The Coast Guard, he also said, is looking for the other crewmen of the four boats that were able to return to shore to determine why the other one was left behind.