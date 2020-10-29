Coast Guard rescues 5 Coron residents from half-submerged boat

The rescued passengers in Coron of distressed motor banca Mbca Carl Jamel-2. | Image courtesy of CGDPal

A release from the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) signed by its commander, Commodore Arnaldo Lim, said Thursday that Joey Mar Francisco (boat captain), Ariel Loreto and Christopher Didolo (crew), and passengers Mary Liangie Vivas and Agneth Mundal were rescued with the help of Barangay Lajala resident Rafael Mangua.

Coast Guard authorities in Coron rescued five local residents Tuesday afternoon from their half-submerged boat off the town’s Atuayan Beach.

Mangua reported their distressed motor banca Mbca Carl Jamel-2 in Atuayan Beach to the Coast Guard Station Coron (CGSC), which immediately responded by implementing a search and rescue operation.

The CGDPal said the motorized boat was reported drifting towards the vicinity of Bulalacao with five people on board, all residents of Lajala.

“Due to rough seas and strong winds, Carl Jamel-2 was left to CYC Island and will be towed when the weather permits,” the statement said.

The CGDPal added they were taken to Brgy. Tagumpay, Coron, and are all in good physical condition.

Francisco, who also owns the boat, said they departed from Barangay Poblacion 3 to sail to Brgy. Bulalacao. On their way to the area, strong winds and waves battered his boat near Atuayan Beach.