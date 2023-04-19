A rescue effort was carried out by the Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan on Monday to save 42 sea turtle hatchlings that were found stranded on the coast of Brgy. Buena Suerte, El Nido.

The team, in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) El Nido, said in a post that the sea turtles were released back into the waters off Serenity Beach.

CGS Northern Palawan said the release of the newly hatched turtles into their natural habitat was a significant step in ensuring their survival and contributing to the conservation efforts for the precious marine turtle species.

It emphasized the importance of sea turtle conservation under the Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, and urged the public to report any incidents of stranded or injured sea turtles to the authorities immediately.

The contribution that sea turtles make to the upkeep of healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs makes them an essential component of marine ecosystems. They are vital indicators of the state of the seas and are regarded as flagship species for the many initiatives that are being made to conserve marine life.

Palawan, known for its pristine beaches and rich biodiversity, is a critical nesting site for various species of sea turtles, and conservation efforts are crucial in protecting their populations.

