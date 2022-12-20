Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man from Brooke’s Point town on Sunday for posing as a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recruitment fixer.

The suspect was identified as John Ian Montero Socrates, resident of Barangay Panacan in the southern town of Narra.

After receiving a report from a PCG applicant, the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the PCG Station Southern Palawan conducted an entrapment operation on December 18.

Socrates, according to the 24-year-old applicant, demanded a P3,000 fee in exchange for processing his application.

The suspect was arrested after receiving the marked money. A PCG-logoed cellphone was also seized from his possession.

The Coast Guard Intelligence Force (CGIF) will conduct additional investigations to determine whether this case involves active-duty personnel.

