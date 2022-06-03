Operatives of Coast Guard Sub-Station Araceli (CGSS-Araceli) and Araceli Municipal Police Station (MPS) confiscated illegal fishing paraphernalia from unregistered and unmarked fishing bancas whose owners were not identified in Barangay Madoldolon of the said town last May 26.

The fishing paraphernalia included a compressor engine, tank, and hose worth P165,000.

The law enforcers conducted an operation after receiving reports of several fishing bancas suspected to be carrying illicit fishing gear, which led to the confiscation.

The confiscated items are now under the custody of CGSS Araceli for safe-keeping and proper disposition.