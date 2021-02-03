Coast Guard Palawan undergoes medical response training under US support unit

Exemplifying the close relationship between American and Philippine #FriendsPartnersAllies in strengthening maritime law enforcement and search and rescue capacity and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Civilian Military Support Element – Philippines conducted a training for Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan personnel and the crews of PCG vessels across Palawan, reinforcing the medical capabilities of the participants, who undertake a wide range of maritime and land-based operations. | Photo by US Embassy in the Philippines FB page

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Palawan undertook a 3-day training on responding to medical emergencies facilitated by the U.S. Civilian Military Support Element Philippines (CMSE PHL).

The training, which culminated on January 31, included simulations of emergency situations that can arise during law enforcement, maritime security, and maritime search and rescue operations.

It was attended by 21 personnel of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal), including the crews of PCG vessels across the province as part of the Coast Guard’s Surface Support Force (CGSSF) Boarding Officer Course.

“Our personnel, specifically our boarding team members, had the opportunity to level up and enhance their skill and capability in responding to emergency situations that they might encounter while performing our functions at sea. The training boosted their confidence, knowing that they can depend on each other’s capabilities when situations such as those they have encountered during the training might suddenly arise. The training provided by our partners from CMSE PHL will definitely help us in providing better services to our stakeholders and the people of Palawan,” said BRP Cabra commanding officer Cdr. Erwin Tolentino.

“With our PCG partners, we created challenging and realistic training that simulated scenarios the participants will encounter in emergencies. Their enthusiasm to train and professionalism was invaluable to the execution of this training. I am confident that the competencies learned during this event will benefit these boarding officers in any situation where life-saving skills are needed,” CMSE PHL Medic Zachary Shimley said.

A press statement released by the US Embassy said the training partnership “exemplifies the close relationship between American and Philippine friends, partners, and allies in strengthening maritime law enforcement and maritime search and rescue, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”