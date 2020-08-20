Aug 20, 2020

Coast Guard deploys substation commander in Kalayaan town

Aug 20, 2020 Ruil Alabi

PCG Lieutenant Junior Grade Elwin Madridano will lead the Kalayaan substation to enforce laws within Philippine waters through maritime operations and protecting marine environment and resources.

Image from Maurice Albayda.

 

A station officer for the substation of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Kalayaan island town has been deployed.

On August 18, Madridano paid a courtesy call to Kalayaan mayor Roberto del Mundo, according to the municipality’s administrative officer III Maurice Albayda.

Albayda said Madridano has previously traveled to Kalayaan to see his future assignment.

“The partnership between the PCG and the municipality (also with other agencies) has been strengthened because of this, “Albayda said, adding Madridadno will also get Kalayaan’s support.

 

