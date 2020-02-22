Coast Guard apprehends 6 fishing bancas using compressor in Roxas

“Sa shoreline ng Sitio Retac doon nila nakita na mayroong anim na bangka na may kargang hose at compressor tank, immediately in-apprehend ng team yong anim na fishing banca for filing ng appropriate charges.” Capt. Allan Corpuz, commander of Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDP), said.

The Coast Guard Substation (CGS) in Roxas apprehended six fishing boats Wednesday whose crewmen were using illegal compressors to catch fish at Sitio Retac, Barangay 1 Poblacion, Roxas.

“Sa shoreline ng Sitio Retac doon nila nakita na mayroong anim na bangka na may kargang hose at compressor tank, immediately in-apprehend ng team yong anim na fishing banca for filing ng appropriate charges.” Capt. Allan Corpuz, commander of Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDP), said.

On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., the Coast Guard personnel were conducting regular security patrol when they spotted six boats with hoses and compressor tanks.

Corpuz said the use of compressor tanks is illegal based on the Fisheries Code.

“Anim na bangka ang nahuli in violation of the Fisheries Code. Confiscated ang illegal fishing paraphernalia, particularly air compressor,” he said.

“May reported, meron kasi kaming regular coastal security patrol doon inireport sa kanila na rampant ang illegal fishing activities within the waters of Roxas, Palawan. Designated dyan si Lt. Abella kaya nilagyan na natin ng opisyal para matugunan yong kahilingan ng lugar,” Corpuz added.

