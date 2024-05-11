The Commission on Audit (COA) issued a memorandum to Palawan State University (Palawan SU) management this year to address discrepancies regarding the sabbatical salaries and benefits of 22 Palawan SU professors and staff in CY 2023.

The Audit Observation Memorandum was given to Palawan SU management on April 1, while the 2023 Executive Summary and Annual Audit Report were uploaded on May 3, 2024.

In the report, COA flagged five significant observations regarding their 2023 report, two of which involve several “irregular and excessive expenditures” as defined under COA Circular No. 2012-003.

These points referred to payments given to personnel designated for non-plantilla positions and those who were given a year-long sabbatical leave, from 2022 to 2023.

The grant of sabbatical leave benefits to 22 faculty members and staff that amounted to ₱12,448,576.25 was made “without legal basis,” contrary to COA Circular No. 2012-003.

Furthermore, the transportation allowance and representation payments to those with non-plantilla positions and on sabbatical leave were “ more than authorized monthly rates,” totaling around ₱1,094,000.00, contrary to the same COA Circular along with Section 29(1), Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, and DBM National Budget Circular (NBC) No. 548.

Palawan SU responded to the inquiry through its Human Resources Management Officer (HRMO) on Wednesday. In response, the university agreed to stop granting sabbatical privileges as per the COA’s recommendation, but only for those who have not yet started their sabbatical.

Those who were already on leave would be allowed to complete their sabbatical, after submitting a “valid justification” to the president.

Other significant observations in COA’s 2023 Annual Audit Report for the Palawan SU included official receipts credited to the bookstore’s bank account that cannot be traced to specific bank credits, excess payments made to contractors, irregular expenditures regarding payments of salary differentials to Vice Presidents of the University, honoraria payments to those who were not members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) or had not completed bidding and procurement activities, premium payments without legal basis for overtime services of contractual and job order workers, and deficiencies in disbursements for local and foreign travels.

COA remarked that University President submit the required reports to justify all the recommendation points listed in the annual audit report.

The Palawan SU Board had its 245th and 246th Board of Regents meetings in Quezon City on May 8, though it is unknown if the COA audit report was discussed during their meeting.

Representatives from the Palawan SU Public Information Office clarified that no further statements by the university were released addressing the irregularities in the university’s audit report.