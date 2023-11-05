The Commission on Audit has granted the appeal of D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development, Inc. thereby relieving the firm from liability in the P5.14 million notices of disallowance related to the rehabilitation of the San Rafael-New Busuanga Section and Patache-Macalachao Road in Busuanga, Palawan.

The construction company received the notices of disallowance (ND) on February 15 and filed an appeal memorandum with the audit commission on July 17.

A Special Audit Team (SAT) was subsequently created by COA to assess the situation.

The projects include 217 contracts awarded to various contractors with a total value of P1,713,572,266.74. COA also uncovered overpayments of P2,372,000 and P1,116,000 for the projects, with D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development, Inc. (DCSCRDI) held liable.

In its appeal, DCSCRDI argued that its contract costs for the projects were reasonable, and it complied with the submission of the necessary documents and details.

The construction firm also contended that there was a violation of due process since the conclusions made in the inspection reports lacked substantial evidence and deviated from prescribed audit methods and procedures.

In a decision, COA found DCSCRDI’s appeal to be “meritorious,” clarifying that the disallowance notices were issued due to the failure to post the invitation and eligibility to bid (IAEBs) for the projects in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS).

COA said that the responsibility for this omission lay with the procuring entity or the bids and awards committee (BAC). DCSCRDI was solely determined to be liable for being the payee of the alleged undelivered projects or deficiencies totaling P3,488,000.

The audit commission further established that the alleged undelivered projects or deficiencies were confirmed to exist and conform to the specified dimensions indicated in the approved original and as-built plans.