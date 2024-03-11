Personnel and other allied agencies of the Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat (CNCH) participated in a three-day training session aimed at enhancing their understanding of basic environmental laws applicable to the protected landscape.

The training, organized in partnership with USAID-SIBOL, was attended by the CNCH Staff, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) Enforcement Division Staff, City ENRO Forest Rangers, Indigenous People (IP) Leaders, and Barangay Kagawads from the barangays within the critical habitat.

Held at the CNCH Management Office, the traing included an orientation on CNCH Enforcement Protocol.

The participants gained insights from Atty. Wilman Pollisco, a Policy and Legal Specialist from USAID-SIBOL, who provided a comprehensive understanding of environmental legislation, including the 1987 Philippine Constitution, Wildlife Act, Caves Act, and SEP Law.

USAID-SIBOL Law Enforcement specialist GlennForbes, highlighted the importance of compliance and enforcement for preserving the natural ecosystem.

During the second day of training, APollisco continued to enrich participants’ understanding by providing an overview of Criminal Procedure and Rules on Evidence.

Rosebelt Tomines from the City ENRO Enforcement Division elaborated on the procedures followed in enforcing city regulations, while City ENRO Senior Environmental Management Specialist Zorina C. Arellano, elucidated the intricacies of the CNCH Enforcement Protocol.

Insights into Basic Investigation Techniques and Crime Scene Documentation, was also held emphasizing the criticality of meticulous evidence gathering.

The training concluded with attendees formulating patrol plans that integrated priority enforcement areas identified during the sessions.

The CNCH Management Office expressed hope that all trained participants would diligently apply their newfound learnings in enforcing environmental laws, contributing to the protection and preservation of the city’s environment.