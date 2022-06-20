The first lifestyle hub Club200 opened its doors Saturday night in Puerto Princesa City to offer customers opportunities for superb entertainment, socialization, and wellness.

The 3-level building is an integrative lifestyle hub with the goal of redefining how the middle and upper-class city dwellers perceive entertainment, health, and wellbeing. It is owned and operated by EAQ CONSTRUCTION and EAQ HOLDINGS & Management Corporation, real estate development companies that have been specializing in developing hotels and resorts since 2004.

But Club200 is not only confined within the walls of the building. It also features a club membership service, according to managing partner Althea Vida Quirante, that gives its members access to special benefits in the Club’s building amenities and from their own resort developments, as well as their partner establishments in Manila, Tagaytay, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Coron, and El Nido.

- Advertisement -

Want a dynamic environment without the chaos of a nightclub? The bar at Club200 offers the perfect balance between a crazy party and a peaceful drinking spree.

The planning began in 2021, with the property being renovated in readiness for the grand opening on June 18. The management decided to launch the bar, restaurant, and coffee shop on the ground floor first.

In the next months, the other floors for massage, sauna, KTV Rooms, Super Club, and Member’s VIP Lounge will open.

“Club200 is the first lifestyle hub na business dito sa Palawan. By that, para kang may one-stop go dito, may massage ka, sauna, KTV, puwede ka pumarty, puwede kumain. Parang gusto mo mag-relax sa isang building na nandoon na lahat. But of course, customers can also avail membership and gain more privileges and investment opportunities for locals and foreigners alike” she said.

“[Some people] travel to Manila and Cebu just to have fun and experience that kind of lifestyle. [Now that there’s Club200 in Palawan], instead of spending money for plane fare and hotels, dito na lang sa amin, asa City pa.” she added.

FROM LEFT: Althea Vida Quirante, managing partner; King Marcaida, who represented councilor-elect Luis Marcaida; and Eric Agoncillo Quirante, president and CEO of EAQ Group of Companies; and Arlene A. Tom, chief of operations of EAQ.

In light of the health regulations and recommendations put in place by the government in response to COVID-19, the opening was moved to 2022.

“We wanted to open the business kasi we want to introduce something new din sa mga Palaweño — since lumuluwag na ang health requirements sa establishments, nag-decide na rin kami to start the ground floor,” she said.

“A little bit upscale than the other establishments here kasi we are air-conditioned, not noisy, and also have members who are VIPs and businessmen who frequent the establishment. Although the Club200 restaurant, bar, and Super Club are open to the public, there are amenities and areas in the building that are exclusive just for members. We want to show people na meron na din dito sa Palawan, like sa Manila na nakikita natin. Gusto natin na meron din dito sa Palawan,” she added.

The lifestyle hub is called Club200 as it wants to let members enjoy their privileges in 200 different partner establishments. The Club will only allow 200 members to invest in some of its company projects and enjoy profit shares.

In the next months, Club200 will launch new Membership Packages for Palaweños, as well.

Club200 is located at Junction 1 and opens every Tuesday to Sunday.