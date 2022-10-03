The Netherlands-based Green Destinations Foundation (GDF) has named Club Paradise Palawan, a 19-hectare luxury island resort located in the tropical blue waters of Coron municipality, as one of the Top 100 Green Destinations in the world this year.

Being named one means that the island resort is one of 100 “excellent initiatives” for making destinations more sustainable from all over the world, the international foundation stated.

With no particular ranking, the good practice stories of those that made it on the list, were unveiled and presented on September 26-October 1 in City of Athens, Greece, for the Green Destinations Conference and the Future of Tourism 2022 under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO).

Club Paradise Palawan was included on the list for taking initiatives to implement multiple projects aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of its area as well as other Coron communities.

Club Paradise Palawan in Coron municipality. (Photo from Club Paradise Palawan website)

Among these were “beach cleanups against water and waste disposal problems, helping out in schools to promote education, creating income opportunities for local residents and indigenous communities to fight against poverty as well as the supply of medical assistance and supplies for the health and wellness of the communities.”

These initiatives produced important results. Club Paradise Palawan was awarded a certificate of appreciation by one of the schools it has been supporting, and it has been able to provide communities with medical supplies throughout the pandemic. Neighboring communities have produced goods for the resort, increasing their income, according to the foundation.

Through the Top 100 competition, Green Destinations seeks to compile, assess, and recognize sustainable development initiatives carried out by destinations of all sizes and from all regions of the world, with the goal of promoting them globally and using them as role models for other destinations, tour operators, and the general public.

Aside from Club Paradise Palawan, two cities—Sagay and Bago in Negros—were also included in the list of sustainable destinations.

