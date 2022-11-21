The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continuously affects Palawan, but PAGASA said that no development of a low pressure area (LPA) is expected, particularly inside the country’s area of responsibility.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that the ITCZ is also affecting Visayas and Mindanao. The shear line, another weather system, is affecting the eastern part of Southern Luzon.

It is the boundary of the cold wind brought by the northeast monsoon and easterlies.

“Dahil sa ITCZ, itong Palawan province ay magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm,” he said.

The light to moderate winds from the southeast will prevail over Palawan and the western section of Mindanao, with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

Winds from the northeast to the east will be moderate to strong over Northern Luzon, with seas ranging from 1.2 to 3.1 meters. Light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

