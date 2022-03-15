The province of Palawan will see cloudy to gloomy skies with scattered rainfall owing to localized thunderstorms, according to a regional weather forecast released Tuesday.

Although the easterlies wind is prevailing over the country, weather expert Aldczar Aurelio forecasts that light rainfall will fall due to localized thunderstorms.

The easterlies wind is the warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean that causes a humid climate.

“Sa kasalukuyan, wala tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor na low-pressure area (LPA) o bagyo sa loob at labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Pero may chances pa rin tayong makakaranas nang biglaang buhos ng ulan o isolated na mga pag-ulan dahil sa mga localized thunderstorm,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.

The moderate winds blowing from the east, on the other hand, will prevail over the Extreme Northern Luzon with moderate seas. The light to moderate winds blowing from the east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas.