Due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan, the province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies today, with a chance of isolated rainfall.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also stated in a regional weather forecast that the areas will also see moderate to severe northeasterly winds with mild to rough waves.

The same weather conditions will be experienced too over Visayas and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, weather specialist Samuel Duran said PAGASA is not monitoring any low pressure area (LPA) in and out of the Philippine boundaries, however, the effects of the northeast monsoon and the shear line are continuously affecting Luzon and Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected over Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will also be experienced over Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of the Bicol region.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail with moderate to rough seas.

“Kung mapapansin po natin halos dumami na ang ating gale warning. So, yan po yong kulay pula, yan po yong maalon hanggang sa napaka alon ang ating karagatan dulot ng amihan,” Duran said.

“Yon pong kulay dilaw naman ay nagkakaroon tayo dyan ng mga katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ang ating karagatan,” he added.

Fishermen using small fishing boats are advised not to venture to the high seas as it would be dangerous for them.