Due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the entire Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro, will continue to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, according to a regional forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Moderate to strong easterly winds with moderate to rough waves are expected to persist across the same locations, it said.

In the whole country, weather specialist Benison Estareja said the shear line, or the narrow corridor along which there is an abrupt change in the horizontal component of the wind, is continuously going up. It is affecting the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon.

Video from DOST-PAGASA on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa Norte, asahan pa rin ang epekto ng northeast monsoon or amihan, habang mainit pa rin at maalinsangan sa Visayas [at] Mindanao na may mga kasamang isolated rain shower or thunderstorm dulot ng easterlies,” he said.

No low pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next following days.