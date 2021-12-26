The shear line will bring cloudy skies, occasional rain showers, and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, including the provinces of Aklan, Capiz, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, according to the regional weather forecast of the state weather bureau.

The rest of the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds from the Northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.

Although a tropical cyclone is unlikely to emerge within Philippine borders this week, the northeast monsoon, shear line, and localized thunderstorms will continue to bring rain to some parts of the country.

“For this week, mababa ang tsansa po na magkakaroon tayo ng bagyo sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). So, magandang balita rin ito para sa ating mga kababayan,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja.

He said rainfalls can be expected today in Southern Luzon in the areas of CALABARZON, Bicol Region, the whole of MIMAROPA, Aurora and Metro Manila due to the shear line or tale-end of frontal system.

Rain nature in the eastern section will be moderate to heavy, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains in the western part of Southern Luzon and Metro Manila.

“Mag-ingat po sa mga posibleng pagbaha or landslides,” Estareja said.